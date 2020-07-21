Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi meets counsels in disqualification notices case

Jaipur: Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi on Tuesday (July 21) held a marathon meeting at Vidhan Sabha discussing High Court's order with the state Assembly Secretary. The HC has fixed July 24 to deliver its order on a petition by filed by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs against the Speaker's disqualification notice.

Speaker CP Joshi today heard the petition of Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi in the state assembly. The petition related to the disqualification of 19 rebel Congress MLAs. Notably, Counsel for both the parties submitted their contentions before the Speaker.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court requested the Assembly Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators on that day, the speaker's counsel said.

Arguments were heard and completed on Tuesday. All the parties have been asked to file their written arguments by Friday.

"The court will now pass appropriate orders on July 24. The speaker was also requested to defer action on the notices till Friday," the counsel for the Speaker said.

The court allowed the application of two other parties to be included as respondents as heard them on Tuesday.

Pilot and the 18 dissident Congress MLAs have challenged their disqualification notices in the high court through a writ petition. The petition was taken up by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments were held.