Rajasthan to conduct REET exam in July: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday (February 23) proposed to conduct the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam in July 2022. The state government had recently cancelled the examination due to controversies related to the paper leak case.

He said that an anti-cheating cell will be set up in the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police.

He said that no application fee will be charged from the old candidates for this examination to be held afresh and all the facilities given to the candidates at the time of REET examination will also be made available again. Along with this, the number of posts in the upcoming REET examination has been increased from 32,000 to 62,000 in view of more employment opportunities for the youth. During the present government's tenure so far more than 1 lakh youth have been appointed and recruitment is under process for about 1.25 lakh posts.

For women, Gehlot announced two ambitious schemes. Under the CM Digital Service Scheme announced by the chief minister 1.33 crore women will get internet-enabled smartphones for 3 years. The state government will spend Rs 2,500 crore every year for the scheme.

For such women, who can contribute to the livelihood of their family while working from home, the Chief Minister announced the CM Work From Home-Job Work Scheme. Under this, 20,000 women are proposed to get benefits at the cost of Rs 100 crore.

