PALACE ON WHEELS

Rajasthan To Open Doors Of 'Palace On Wheels' For Destination Wedding And Shoots

The luxurious train, Palace on wheels will be soon available for wedding shoots, coprporate meetings and also destination weddings.

|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 09:36 PM IST|Source: PTI
Jaipur: Destination weddings, corporate meetings and even wedding shoots could soon be held on one of the world's most beautiful and luxurious trains - the Palace on Wheels.The Rajasthan government has given in-principle approval for opening the doors of the train for the people wanting to make their important moments more memorable.

"The vision is to make the state a cornerstone of tourism in India and abroad. Making the Palace on Wheels available for destination weddings is a significant decision. It will not only boost destination weddings in Rajasthan, but will also instill faith and respect for Rajasthani art, culture, and Vedic wedding traditions among foreign tourists," Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said.

She said that the couples getting married at the Palace on Wheels can make their most important moments not only memorable, but also play the role of tourism ambassadors for Rajasthan and India.

"We have a plan to open the doors of Palace on Wheels for such occasions from this season. The government has given in-principle approval. The exact date and price package will be discussed in the coming days. People will be able to do their bookings online," Principal Secretary (Tourism) Gayatri Rathore said.

The Palace on Wheels is operated and maintained by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC). According to the Tourism Department, Rajasthan has 75 per cent of the country's heritage properties, making it a first choice in the country for destination weddings. In the state, more than 120 forts, palaces, and havelis are being used for destination weddings.

