RAJASTHAN UNIVERSITY

Rajasthan University BA Result 2022 DECLARED at result.uniraj.ac.in, direct link to check here

Rajasthan University Result 2022 for Bachelor of Arts part 1 and part 3 are now available on the official result.uniraj.ac.in, scroll down for direct link to check your result.

Sep 02, 2022

Rajasthan University Result 2022: Rajasthan University has  announcd the result for the April session examinations. Candidates can now check their Rajasthan University BA result 2022 through the official website-- uniraj.ac.in.

Here's how to check Rajasthan University Result 2022

  • Visit the official website- uniraj.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the r
  • Click on Rajasthan University BA Part 1/ Part 3 result 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth
  • Yur Rajasthan University BA result will get displayed on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan University Result 2022: Direct Link

Rajasthan University has also released the results for BA first year and BA second year on its official website- uniraj.ac.in. The university conducted the BA Part 1 and Part 3 examinations in the month of May and June 2022.

 

