Rajasthan University BA Result 2022 DECLARED at result.uniraj.ac.in, direct link to check here
Rajasthan University Result 2022 for Bachelor of Arts part 1 and part 3 are now available on the official result.uniraj.ac.in, scroll down for direct link to check your result.
Trending Photos
Rajasthan University Result 2022: Rajasthan University has announcd the result for the April session examinations. Candidates can now check their Rajasthan University BA result 2022 through the official website-- uniraj.ac.in.
Here's how to check Rajasthan University Result 2022
- Visit the official website- uniraj.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the r
- Click on Rajasthan University BA Part 1/ Part 3 result 2022 link.
- Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth
- Yur Rajasthan University BA result will get displayed on the screen
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Rajasthan University Result 2022: Direct Link
Rajasthan University has also released the results for BA first year and BA second year on its official website- uniraj.ac.in. The university conducted the BA Part 1 and Part 3 examinations in the month of May and June 2022.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion