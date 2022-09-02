Rajasthan University Result 2022: Rajasthan University has announcd the result for the April session examinations. Candidates can now check their Rajasthan University BA result 2022 through the official website-- uniraj.ac.in.

Here's how to check Rajasthan University Result 2022

Visit the official website- uniraj.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the r

Click on Rajasthan University BA Part 1/ Part 3 result 2022 link.

Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth

Yur Rajasthan University BA result will get displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan University has also released the results for BA first year and BA second year on its official website- uniraj.ac.in. The university conducted the BA Part 1 and Part 3 examinations in the month of May and June 2022.