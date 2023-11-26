Rajasthan Voter Turnout 2023: 74.13% Polling Recorded In Tightly Contested Polls

Rajasthan voters kept the political parties guessing with the polling percentage similar to the 2018 polls. The state recorded around 74.13 per cent voter turnout in the directly contested polls between the Congress and the BJP. This year's voter turnout was slightly above the 74.06 per cent voter turnout recorded in the 2018 assembly polls. The votes will be counted on December 3.

Polling at more than 51,000 polling booths in 199 assembly constituencies began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm, but officials said those already in queue at the polling booths were allowed to vote. According to reports, at some places, the polling continued till 9 or 10 pm due to large queues inside the booth premises.

The electoral process for the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar was halted following the unfortunate demise of Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the incumbent MLA and Congress candidate. Extensive measures were put in place by the Election Commission (EC) to facilitate a seamless voting process, deploying over 1.70 lakh security personnel across the state.

The state holds a registered voter count of 5,26,90,146 individuals, and the ongoing elections involve 1,862 candidates competing for various positions.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot exercised their franchise at their respective polling booths.

Among all the constituencies, all the eyes are on Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, and Churu among others.

Sardarpura is on the list of key constituencies as Gehlot has won this seat since 1998. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Congress' bastion.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is contesting from Jhalarapatan. The party's heavyweight has been winning the seat since 2003 from here.