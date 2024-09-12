Rajasthan: ‘WeSupportDCMBairwa’ Trends On X, People Accuse IAS Shikhar Agarwal Of Insulting Deputy CM

The issue of discrimination and oppression of Dalits in Rajasthan has become a hot topic on social media. Allegations have surfaced on social media claiming that a senior administrative officer insulted the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Prem Chand Bairwa. Many believe that the insult was motivated by the fact that the Deputy CM belongs to the Dalit community. On Monday, #WeSupportDcmBairwa was trending on X (formerly Twitter), with people accusing senior IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal of allegedly disrespecting Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa.

According to social media claims, Deputy CM Bairwa recently attended a high-level meeting with a Korean delegation, during which he was allegedly targeted for his choice of footwear. It is being said that the IAS officer publicly mocked the Deputy CM’s shoes. People on social media have taken this matter seriously, with many expressing that Bairwa is being singled out due to his Dalit identity.

One user posted that this incident exposes the larger caste-based harassment that Dr. Bairwa has been enduring for a long time. The post also accused IAS Shikhar Agarwal of continuously disrespecting the position of the Deputy CM. Many are demanding an official investigation into the matter and strict action against the officer.

It is worth noting that after regaining power, the BJP implemented the formula of having two Deputy CMs along with one Chief Minister in Rajasthan, appointing Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa, a prominent Dalit leader, as one of the Deputy CMs. Bairwa is a key Dalit face within the party and was chosen for the role due to his continuous work for the community.