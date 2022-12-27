topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CHURU TEMPERATURE

Rajasthan's Churu records lowest minimum temperature at zero degree Celsius

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of a slight increase in the minimum and the maximum temperatures from December 28.

Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 12:07 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Rajasthan's Churu records lowest minimum temperature at zero degree Celsius

Jaipur: Severe cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Tuesday and Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 0.5 degree Celsius. The night temperature in Sikar was recorded at 1.5 degrees Celsius, Pilani 1.9 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 2.8 degrees Celsius, Vanasthali (Tonk) 3.6 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 3.8 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) 3.9 degrees Celsius, Karali 4.2 degrees Celsius, Sirohi 4.6 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 4.7 degrees Celsius and Sriganganagar 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of a slight increase in the minimum and the maximum temperatures from December 28.

Also Read: Hashtag cold wave trends on Twitter; Twitterati share hilarious memes as temperature in Delhi-NCR dips to 5.6 degrees

Dense fog is also likely to reduce in the state from Wednesday, officials said. A new round of cold wave is expected in the first week of January, they added.

Live Tv

Churu temperatureRajasthan coldMount abu temperatureWinter seasonCold wave in North India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar