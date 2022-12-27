Rajasthan's Churu records lowest minimum temperature at zero degree Celsius

Jaipur: Severe cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Tuesday and Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 0.5 degree Celsius. The night temperature in Sikar was recorded at 1.5 degrees Celsius, Pilani 1.9 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 2.8 degrees Celsius, Vanasthali (Tonk) 3.6 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 3.8 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) 3.9 degrees Celsius, Karali 4.2 degrees Celsius, Sirohi 4.6 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 4.7 degrees Celsius and Sriganganagar 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of a slight increase in the minimum and the maximum temperatures from December 28.

Also Read: Hashtag cold wave trends on Twitter; Twitterati share hilarious memes as temperature in Delhi-NCR dips to 5.6 degrees

Dense fog is also likely to reduce in the state from Wednesday, officials said. A new round of cold wave is expected in the first week of January, they added.