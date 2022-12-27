topStoriesenglish
Hashtag cold wave trends on Twitter; Twitterati share hilarious memes as temperature in Delhi-NCR dips to 5.6 degrees

Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius -- a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 16 degrees Celsius in the national capital today.

New Delhi: Cold waves battered Delhi-NCR as the temperature dipped to 5.6 degrees Celcius. Delhi NCR shivered in the severe cold as dense fog engulfed the national capital and cities in its vicinity lowering visibility to just 50 meters in some areas. 

The onset bitter cold in Delhi-NCR also triggered its netizens to share their shivery feeling and the Twitterati flooded the microblogging site with memes and took a chilly dig on the severe cold with famous movie dialogues.
Delhi Weather update: National capital shivers under severe cold. 

Delhi shivered under a "severe" cold day on Monday, when the maximum temperature dropped 10 notches below normal at some places. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, six notches below normal and the lowest day temperature in December since December 18, 2020.

On Tuesday, Safdarjung logged a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius -- a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists attributed the sharp drop in day temperatures to frigid north-westerly winds barrelling through the plains and reduced sunshine due to foggy weather.

