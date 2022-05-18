हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

‘Petty, cheap politics’: Congress slams govt over release of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassin

On the release of A G Perarivalan, Congress' Randeep Surjewala said, "Rajiv ji had sacrificed his life for the country, not for the Congress. And if today's government creates a situation in the court to get his killers released for their petty and cheap politics, then it is very unfortunate and it is condemnable." 

‘Petty, cheap politics’: Congress slams govt over release of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassin
File Photo

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court granted release to Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan today (May 18), the Congress attacked the BJP-led Central government for creating "a situation" in the court that the killer of a former prime minister is released for "petty and cheap politics". Expressing pain and disappointment over the verdict, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there is sorrow and anger not only in Congress workers but also in ordinary citizens who believe in India and Indianness. "A terrorist is a terrorist and should be treated as one. Today, we are deeply pained and disappointed at the decision of the Supreme Court ordering the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassin," PTI quoted Surjewala as saying. 

Condemning the verdict, the Congress spokesperson said it is “very unfortunate” that the assassin of a former prime minister has been released. "Today is a sad day for the country. There is a sorrow and fury not only in every Congress worker, but in every Indian who believes in India and Indianness, who believes in fighting against extremism and every force that challenges the sovereignty and integrity of India," he told mediapersons. 

Attacking the Centre, Surjewala said, "Rajiv ji had sacrificed his life for the country, not for the Congress. And if today's government creates a situation in the court to get his killers released for their petty and cheap politics, then it is very unfortunate and it is condemnable." 

Further, he said all Indians must see the kind of governments in power today and their attitude towards extremism. Earlier in the day. the apex court ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, who has been in jail for over 30 years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Hours after the SC's order, Perarivalan said, "For the past 31 years, only the legal fight was in our minds. I have been released only today. I have to breathe now. I will discuss with my family about my future."

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CongressRajiv Gandhi assassination caseAG Perarivalan releasedRajiv Gandhi deathSupreme Court
Next
Story

World AIDS Vaccine Day: Prevalence of the disease in India, mRNA vaccine, need of Covid vaccination to Africa

Must Watch

PT16M10S

Gyanvapi Case Update: Why is Owaisi disappointed with the Supreme Court order?