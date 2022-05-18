New Delhi: As the Supreme Court granted release to Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan today (May 18), the Congress attacked the BJP-led Central government for creating "a situation" in the court that the killer of a former prime minister is released for "petty and cheap politics". Expressing pain and disappointment over the verdict, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there is sorrow and anger not only in Congress workers but also in ordinary citizens who believe in India and Indianness. "A terrorist is a terrorist and should be treated as one. Today, we are deeply pained and disappointed at the decision of the Supreme Court ordering the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassin," PTI quoted Surjewala as saying.

Condemning the verdict, the Congress spokesperson said it is “very unfortunate” that the assassin of a former prime minister has been released. "Today is a sad day for the country. There is a sorrow and fury not only in every Congress worker, but in every Indian who believes in India and Indianness, who believes in fighting against extremism and every force that challenges the sovereignty and integrity of India," he told mediapersons.

Attacking the Centre, Surjewala said, "Rajiv ji had sacrificed his life for the country, not for the Congress. And if today's government creates a situation in the court to get his killers released for their petty and cheap politics, then it is very unfortunate and it is condemnable."

Further, he said all Indians must see the kind of governments in power today and their attitude towards extremism. Earlier in the day. the apex court ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, who has been in jail for over 30 years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Hours after the SC's order, Perarivalan said, "For the past 31 years, only the legal fight was in our minds. I have been released only today. I have to breathe now. I will discuss with my family about my future."

(With agency inputs)