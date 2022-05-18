New Delhi: After the Supreme Court order to release A G Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years of the life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, political leaders including MDMK founder Vaiko and PMK leader S Ramadoss welcomed his release. An apex court bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 to grant relief to Perarivalan, saying "State cabinet had taken its decision based on relevant considerations. In exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate to release the convict." Notably, Article 142 deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the Supreme Court and orders as to discovery, etc.

"I firmly believe there is no need for capital punishment," PTI quoted AG Perarivalan as saying hours after the Supreme Court ordered for his release. The judgement was received with great jubilation by his family, relatives and several pro-Tamil outfits in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Initially handed capital punishment by a special court in Chennai which was later commuted to life term, Perarivalan told PTI that he first wants to "breathe," apparently the air of freedom, before thinking about his future.

"I have just come out. It has been 31 years of legal battle. I have to breathe a bit. Give me some time," he said when reporters asked how did he feel as a "free bird" and what were his future plans. "I clearly believe there is no need for capital punishment. Not just for mercy...Many justices including Supreme Court chief justices have said so and there are many examples. Everybody is human," he was quoted as saying, with his mother Arputhammal and relatives by his side.

"Many unknown people have supported us. I don't know many people. I thank all of them," an emotional Arputhammal said while recalling the "31 year battle" her son endured. Perarivalan later played the 'parai' an ancient Tamil percussion instrument, in an obvious sign of celebrating his freedom.

Just after the judgement was pronounced by the apex court releasing Perarivalan, relatives began arriving at his residence in Jolarpettai. Perarivalan offered sweets to Arputhammal. The mother-son duo thanked all those who stood by them.

His sister and her family who hastened to meet and greet Perarivalan turned emotional and expressed great joy over his release. They hugged him and expressed their joy. Peravialan's father Kuildasan expressed great happiness over his son's 30-year incarceration coming to an end.

When reporters asked about his future plans, including wedding, such matters will be discussed by the family, Kuildasan said.

Presently on bail, Perarivalan had been granted parole earlier on many occasions by the state government. The others undergoing life term in the case are Murugan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Jayachandran and Nalini.

Chief Minister M K Stalin welcomes SC judgement

Welcoming the judgement, Chief Minister M K Stalin said it could find a place in the "Justice-law-political-administrative history." Stalin also recalled the state had placed firm arguments in the court on Perarivalan's plea before the Supreme Court.

Activists of Pro-Tamil outfits came out on the streets in several parts of the state, raised slogans hailing the SC verdict and condemned the inaction of the Governor on the 2018 cabinet recommendation to release him and six others, the Centre's alleged complacency in the matter.

BJP state president K Annamalai reportedly said that the party "accepts" the apex court verdict, adding that the relief to Perarivalan was given by the SC based on its extraordinary power under Article 142. "We also believe the Supreme Court will not allow compromising with our unity, security and integrity," he said in a tweet.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said his party welcomed the verdict and pointed out the long incarceration of Perarivalan. He also wanted the Governor to act in accordance with the Constitution and said the verdict raised many questions about the office of the gubernatorial post.

AIADMK MP P Ravindranath also welcomed the SC verdict. The K Palaniswami-led AIADMK cabinet had in 2018 recommended to the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the release of all seven convicts in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, who was killed by a suicide bomber of the LTTE at an election meeting in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur in 1991.

(With PTI Inputs)