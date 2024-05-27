Advertisement
RAJKOT GAME ZONE FIRE

Rajkot Bandh Today: 3 Bodies Yet To Be Recognised, Shocking Findings Of Initial Probe

To express condolences over the deaths in Rajkot Game Zone Fire incident, several associations in the city have announced a half-day shutdown (Rajkot Bandh) on Monday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 27, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Rajkot Game Zone Fire: The tragic blazing down of a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot has stunned the entire country as 28 innocent lives were lost on Saturday. To express condolences over the deaths, several associations in the city have announced a half-day shutdown (Rajkot Bandh) on Monday. As per reports, 25 bodies have been identified so far.  

A massive fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone around 6:00PM in the evening when the establishment was running at full capacity, eyeing the weekend. The fire spread hastily as the gaming zone was allegedly constructed of rubber, plastic, and fiber. The situation got out of control, claiming the lives of 28 individuals, including 12 children trapped inside the establishment. According to officials, 27 DNA samples were submitted. Since blood samples couldn't be obtained from some bodies, bone marrow samples were collected instead 

Cause of Fire  

Two days after the incident, CCTV footage surfaced, revealing that the flames may have started from sparks produced during a welding activity near the establishment.  

"According to the preliminary investigation, some fabrication work was happening there. There were many inflammable materials, and the fire occurred possibly because of welding activity," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said.  

15 Out Of 19 Gaming Zones Temporarily Shut  

As per reports, all gaming zones in the city are temporarily closed. Following the deaths of 28 individuals, city authorities conducted inspections of all 19 gaming zones currently operational in Rajkot. They discovered deficiencies in 15 zones, leading to their temporary closure. The remaining four had already been shut down by the administration prior to these inspections. Considering a recent government circular, discussions have begun on the potential reopening of the remaining gaming zones.  

Six Charged With Culpable Homicide 

The Gujarat police have booked six people, including its owner and the manager, on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.  

In a press conference on Sunday, Bhargava informed, "A case under IPC sections 304 (for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (for attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (for causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (for causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 114 (for abettor present when the offence is committed) has been registered against six people, out of which two are in custody."  

Financial Assistance  

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have both extended their heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families in the wake of this tragic incident. PM Modi also declared ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund for the families of each deceased individual. The Prime Minister's Office announced that the injured individuals will receive Rs 50,000.  

The Gujarat government has declared an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

