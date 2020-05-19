हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
garbage free cities

Rajkot, Indore, Navi Mumbai among Centre’s ‘5-star garbage-free’ cities; Delhi 3-star; check full list

The government Tuesday released a rating of cities for their garbage management, giving the top ‘five-star garbage-free’ tag to six cities including Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur and Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, while saying that the Swachh Bharat Mission has been the “greatest strength” in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajkot, Indore, Navi Mumbai among Centre’s ‘5-star garbage-free’ cities; Delhi 3-star; check full list
Image for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI: The government Tuesday released a rating of cities for their garbage management, giving the top ‘five-star garbage-free’ tag to six cities including Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur and Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, while saying that the Swachh Bharat Mission has been the “greatest strength” in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the results of garbage-free star ratings for the cities. A total of 141 cities have been rated — six of them 5-star, 65 of three-star, 70 one-star.

Apart from Ambikapur and Indore, Gujarat’s Rajkot and Surat, Karnataka’s Mysore and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai have been rated five-star.

New Delhi, Haryana’s Karnal; Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati and Vijayawada; Chandigarh; Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai Nagar; Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; MP’s Bhopal; and Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur are among ‘three-star garbage-free rating’, Puri said.

Among the ‘one-star garbage-free cities’ are: Delhi Cantonment, Rohtak (Haryana); Gwalior, Maheshwar, Khandwa, Badnawar and Hathod (all five in MP); and Gujarat’s Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Vyara.

Puri said that the importance of sanitation and effective solid waste management have been brought to the forefront now due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to say that the present (COVID) situation could have been much worse had it not been for the critical part that Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has played in the last five years to ensure a high degree of cleanliness and sanitation in urban areas,” he said.

The Minister said that five years ago, the government introduced Swachh Survekshan (SS), an annual cleanliness survey, for urban India and it has proven immensely successful in improving urban cleanliness through a spirit of healthy competition.

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said 1,435 cities applied for the ‘Star Rating Assessment’. During the assessments, 1.19 crore citizen feedbacks and over 10 lakh geo-tagged pictures were collected and 5,175 solid waste processing plants were visited by 1,210 field assessors, he said.

While 698 cities cleared the desktop assessment, 141 cities have been certified with Star Rating during field assessment. The low number of certifications signifies the rigorous and robust certification mechanism of the protocol, Mishra said.

Puri said that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, while the government constructed lakhs of toilets, there has also been hygiene discipline among people. “I am absolutely sure that we benefitted a lot (due to Swachh Bharat Mission) in dealing with COVID-19,” he said.

We have always been slightly ahead of the curve. When the problem is coming, we were ready to deal with it. The country would have managed to deal with it (COVID-19) even without SBM, but the cost would have been much higher. I think SBM helped us considerably in that case, he said.

“The way forward is now that we will have to accelerate both Swachhta and other measures like ODF Plus because it was the greatest strength to fight the pandemic,” Puri said.

“The COVID-19 is also an urban problem by and large,’’ he said, adding it is a different matter if some of our brothers and sisters migrate back from urban areas to rural areas, they will be carrying the virus.

“But, it started here. I can argue that it is related to outside (the country)...We stopped flights and screened 15 lakh passengers initially,” he said.

Check the full list here

 5 Star Cities

ULB Name State Final Rating
Ambikapur Chhattisgarh 5 Star
Rajkot Gujarat 5 Star
Surat Gujarat 5 Star
Mysore Karnataka 5 Star
Indore Madhya Pradesh 5 Star
Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 5 Star

3-star cities 

 

ULB Name State Final Rating
Tirupati Andhra Pradesh 3 Star
Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh 3 Star
Chandigarh Chandigarh 3 Star
Bhilai Nagar Chhattisgarh 3 Star
Jashpur Nagar (M) Chhattisgarh 3 Star
Narharpur (NP) Chhattisgarh 3 Star
Patan (NP) Chhattisgarh 3 Star
Raigarh Chhattisgarh 3 Star
Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh 3 Star
Bilaspur Chhattisgarh 3 Star
Saragaon (NP) Chhattisgarh 3 Star
Barsur (NP) Chhattisgarh 3 Star
New Delhi (NDMC) Delhi 3 Star
Ahmedabad Gujarat 3 Star
Bagasra Gujarat 3 Star
Gandhinagar Gujarat 3 Star
Jamnagar Gujarat 3 Star
Talala Gujarat 3 Star
Karnal Haryana 3 Star
Jamshedpur Jharkhand 3 Star
Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 3 Star
Burhanpur Madhya Pradesh 3 Star
Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh 3 Star
Kanthaphod Madhya Pradesh 3 Star
Katni Madhya Pradesh 3 Star
Khargone Madhya Pradesh 3 Star
Omkareshwar Madhya Pradesh 3 Star

 

ULB Name State Final Rating
Pithampur Madhya Pradesh 3 Star
Singrauli Madhya Pradesh 3 Star
Ujjain Madhya Pradesh 3 Star
Ambarnath Maharashtra 3 Star
Bhiwandi Nizampur Maharashtra 3 Star
Brahmapuri Maharashtra 3 Star
Chandrapur_M Maharashtra 3 Star
Deolali Pravara Maharashtra 3 Star
Dhule Maharashtra 3 Star
Gadhinglaj Maharashtra 3 Star
Indapur Maharashtra 3 Star
Jalgaon Maharashtra 3 Star
Jalna Maharashtra 3 Star
Jejuri Maharashtra 3 Star
Junnar Maharashtra 3 Star
Kagal Maharashtra 3 Star
Karhad Maharashtra 3 Star
Khed Maharashtra 3 Star
Lonavala Maharashtra 3 Star
Mahabaleshwar Maharashtra 3 Star
Malkapur_S Maharashtra 3 Star
Matheran Maharashtra 3 Star
Mauda CT Maharashtra 3 Star
Mira-Bhayandar Maharashtra 3 Star
Murgud Maharashtra 3 Star
Narkhed Maharashtra 3 Star
Panchgani Maharashtra 3 Star
Panhala Maharashtra 3 Star
Rajapur Maharashtra 3 Star
Ratnagiri Maharashtra 3 Star
Sasvad Maharashtra 3 Star
Shirdi Maharashtra 3 Star
Tasgaon Maharashtra 3 Star
Thane Maharashtra 3 Star
Vadgaon Maharashtra 3 Star
Vengurla Maharashtra 3 Star
Vita Maharashtra 3 Star
Nawanshahr Punjab 3 Star
Tags:
garbage free citiesUnion Housing MinistryHardeep Singh PuriIndia
Next
Story

Promote UG, PG students to final year without exams, Maharashtra urges UGC
  • 1,01,437Confirmed
  • 3,169Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,16,718Confirmed
  • 3,21,233Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M21S

Category 4 super-cyclone Amphan heading towards Coast of West Bengal and Orissa