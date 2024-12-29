Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday made history by becoming the first Defence Minister to visit Mhow in 24 years, where he lauded the Indian Army's training institutes for their outstanding contributions.

Singh's visit was a significant milestone, as he acknowledged the crucial role these institutes play in shaping the military strategies and warfare skills of Indian Army personnel.

He was on a visit to the three Premier Training Institutes of the Indian Army - Army War College (AWC), Infantry School and Military College of Telecommunication and Engineering (MCTE) - in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers of the Indian Army.

Singh was briefed by the Officiating Commandant on the establishment of the Advanced Incubation and Research Centre and the various MoUs towards enabling the absorption and transformation of technologies.

He visited the Army Marksmanship Unit to witness their contribution towards national sports. Singh also visited the Infantry Museum, where he was briefed on the history of the Infantry as well as the induction of modernised equipment into the Infantry.

Addressing the troops, he commended the courage and vigilance of the Indian Army personnel in safeguarding the borders and ensuring national security. "Your dedication and devotion to duty are an inspiration to all of us. It is due to your hard work and commitment that our country and its borders are becoming increasingly secure and strong," he said.

Singh called upon the Armed Forces to continue keeping a vigilant eye on the current geopolitical scenario, and always remain alert and ready to deal with any kind of threats.

During his address at Mhow Military Station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, " Our jawans are not ordinary but very special.

Whenever you want to do something you don't calculate but instead you think that no matter what we need to do it. This dedication of yours inspires the entire citizens of this country...as the Defence Minister, I want to say that we will have to keep ourselves alert always..."

He emphasised that there are times when India faces challenges on the borders as well as on the internal front, which makes it imperative for the soldiers to keep a close eye on the activities of the adversaries and take timely and effective steps against them.

Singh asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's aim is to make India a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047, and the Armed Forces will play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

"You are the protectors of our borders and the forerunners in nation-building. I am sure that you will continue securing our borders with courage and dedication, and contribute to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

Earlier, the Defence Minister visited the Bhim Janm Bhoomi, a memorial dedicated to Dr BR Ambedkar in Mhow, and paid homage to the Bharat Ratna and the architect of the Indian constitution at his birthplace. He described Dr BR Ambedkar as an epitome of selfless service, who dedicated his life to social equality and empowerment.