हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
india china border dispute

Rajnath Singh, Chinese Defence Minister likely to meet in Moscow amid India-China border row

Sources said that Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had on Thursday requested for a meet with Singh on the sidelines of the SCO meet. 

Rajnath Singh, Chinese Defence Minister likely to meet in Moscow amid India-China border row
PTI phtoto

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened tensions in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday (September 4) evening in Moscow on the sidelines of a ministerial meet of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), government sources said.

It will be the first high-level meeting between the two sides after the border row escalated in eastern Ladakh in early May. Earlier, Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held telephonic talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the row.

Singh and Wei are in Moscow to attend a meeting of the SCO defence ministers on Friday. India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are part of the SCO grouping.

Sources said that Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had on Thursday requested for a meet with Singh on the sidelines of the SCO meet. Sources had earlier said that a meeting with his Chinese counterpart during the 3-day event was not on Singh's schedule. India has urged China to sincerely engage with it to restore peace and tranquillity in border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation.

On Thursday, India had said the ongoing situation at the LAC is due to 'direct result of action' by China. 

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a bitter standoff in multiple places in eastern Ladakh. India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.At least two rounds of Brigade-Commander level talks have taken place ever since China tried to unilaterally change the status quo.

Tags:
india china border disputeRajnath SinghLadakhWei FengheChinaIndia China faceoffGalwan Valley faceoffIndian ArmyChina PLA
Next
Story

Pakistan keen to add Indian name in UN terror list, five UNSC member-nations block move

  • 39,36,747Confirmed
  • 68,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

Globally, 463 million schoolchildren unable to access online learning during school closures, says UNICEF Report
PT3M38S

COVID-19 Impact: Globally, 463 million schoolchildren unable to access online learning during school closures, says UNICEF Report