Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh expected to attend Russia's grand military parade next week, to skip meeting Chinese leaders during Moscow visit

It is learnt that notwithstanding the escalating tension between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, the defence minister's office is positively considering the invitation due to India's decades-old military ties with Russia.

File Photo

New Delhi: Russia has invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend a grand military parade in Moscow on June 24 marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the second World War, diplomatic sources said. The Union Minister will, however, skip meeting top Chinese leaders during his visit to Moscow, sources said. 

Rajnath was scheduled to leave on June 22 but will now be leaving a day earlier tha anticipated. 

Reports said India is sending a tri-services contingent to participate in the military parade at Red Square in Moscow. The Indian parade will be led by a colonel rank officer.

The 75-member Indian team will participate in the parade alongside armed forces personnel from at least 11 countries including China.

