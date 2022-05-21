हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh extols India's diversity, says it's a land where one can find 72 sects of Muslims and oldest church

"India is the only country in the world where people of different faiths live in harmony. This is a land where you will find 72 sects of Muslims, the highest in the world. You will also find the oldest church in this country," Singh was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency. 

File photo

Vadodara: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India is a land of "pleasant contradictions", and its diversity never caused any conflict between people of different faiths. Speaking at a religious gathering at a Swaminarayan temple here, Singh also stressed that no civilisation can become great without preserving and understanding its own culture and history. 

"Our country's diversity never became a reason for conflicts. India is the only country in the world where people of different faiths live in harmony. This is a land where you will find 72 sects of Muslims, highest in the world. You will also find the oldest church in this country," the senior BJP leader said. 

India is a country of "pleasant contradictions" and dialogue is the backbone of our culture, he added. 

Singh had been invited by the Swaminarayan Temple located in Karelibaug area of Vadodara city to address young devotees at a "Sanskar Abhyday Shivir". 

Asserting that India needs people who put the nation before community and self, he praised the Swaminarayan sect for nurturing such values in youngsters. He urged the youth to embrace cultural heritage with pride just like they adopt new lifestyles. 

"India was a Vishwaguru (world leader) in the past. Time has come to write new chapters and make a resolve to achieve new heights. We also need to make sure that external influence does not destroy our culture. Just like pants and shirts, we need to wear dhoti and kurta with pride. Along with learning coding, we should also strive to get the mastery of Vedas and Puranas," he said. 

Though India was "number one" in knowledge and science in the past, slavery of several centuries made us forget our glorious past, Singh claimed. 

