Rajnath Singh-led GOM suggest increased monitoring through drones to prevent mass gatherings amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a meet of a group of ministers suggesting that increased monitoring through drones should be done to prevent mass gatherings amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. The GoM felt that places, where the public has a tendency to gather in large numbers such as religious centres, should be closely monitored and any such gatherings be prevented.

The meeting took place at Singh's residence and the GoM recommended measures to enhance testing facilities in medical laboratories. They also expressed gratitude to thousands of health professionals, security personnel and countless others involved in ensuring smooth operation of essential services and supply chain of food, medicines etc.

They also noted with satisfaction that essential commodities were available in sufficient quantities and no shortages or concerns were reported from anywhere in the country.

The GoM appealed to people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion by making a contribution in feeding the needy people, making face masks at home and maintaining social distance.

The ministers also appreciated the decision of the Union Cabinet headed by PM Modi not to operate Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for two years (2020-21 and 2021-22). They also praised the decision of 30 per cent cut in salary of MPs.

They lauded the decision that allowed agricultural operations during the current harvest season and expressed satisfaction over the measures put in place to provide shelter and food to migrant workers.

This is the fourth meeting of the GoM on COVID-19 since March 25. Inputs, suggestions and feedback from the discussions held at these meetings are conveyed to Prime Minister by the Defence Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar; Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan were among several other ministers present in the meeting.