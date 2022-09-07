New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Wednesday (September 7, 2022) gifted a majestic horse by Mangolian president Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, seven years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a similar gift from the leadership of this country. Taking to his official Twitter account, Singh, who has become the first Indian Defence Minister to visit the East Asian country, said that he has named it 'Tejas'.

"A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, 'Tejas'. Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia," Singh tweeted along with pictures of the white horse.

In 2015, Prime Minister Modi received a special gift - a brown racehorse - from his then Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg on his historic visit to the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, he held bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart Saikhanbayar Gursed in Ulaanbaatar and also called on the Mongolian President. The defence minister also also inaugurated a Cyber Security Training Centre, built with assistance from India, and laid the foundation stone of the India-Mongolia Friendship School, to be constructed with Indian assistance.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to leave for Japan on Wednesday for a four-day official visit. The Defence Minister, along with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, will participate in the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on S