Rajnath Singh reviews COVID situation, asks armed forces to extend help to civil administrations

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (April 20) chaired a meeting to review Ministry of Defence’s preparations and response to COVID-19 situation. He asked officials to make optimal use of resources to align with civil needs, according to Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Minister also asked officials to analyse and let him know what more is required and there will be procurement immediately, said an ANI report citing sources.

Rajnath Singh asked the Army to extend assistance to state administrations to deal with the pandemic, including by offering help in the creation of additional capacities to treat COVID-19 patients.

Citing sources in the security establishment, PTI report said that following Singh's communication to Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, it was decided that the Army would consider offering treatment to civilians in its medical facilities, wherever possible, besides extending other assistance to civil administrations.

The Defence Minister has conveyed to Gen MM Naravane that the Army units in various states can get in touch with state administrations to understand their requirement like the creation of additional capacities to deal with increasing volume of patients.

Subsequently, it was decided that the senior-most Army officer in a state would get in touch with the Chief Minister to understand the requirement and take forward the process, including offering to treat civilians wherever possible.

The defence minister has reportedly been in touch with the top brass of his ministry and the three forces on how the civilian administration across the country could be assisted in battling the coronavirus situation. The sources told PTI that it was also communicated to the leadership of the Indian Air Force and the Navy to gear up their preparedness in dealing with the situation.

Separately, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar has also reviewed the possible areas where the armed forces can extend assistance to the civilian authorities. Following his review, the Defence Ministry reportedly instructed 67 hospitals run by Cantonment Boards across the country to ensure medical services to cantonment residents as well as those from outside.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already been told to extend all possible assistance it can extend to civil administrations across the country. It has already reopened a medical facility near the Delhi airport for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The facility has been made operational with 250 beds and their number is being increased to 1,000.

The DRDO is also coming up with a similar facility in Lucknow.

