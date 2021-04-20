PM Narendra Modi to interact with vaccine manufacturers via video conferencing at 6 PM today

New Delhi: A day after announcing the COVID-19 vaccine for all above 18 years from May 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday evening through video conferencing. This would be the PM's 3rd interaction with the focus groups, after doctors and pharma companies yesterday.

Representatives of top drug makers from India and abroad, including companies whose vaccines have been approved by the government will attend the meeting scheduled at 6 PM.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is likely to make a presentation and also coordinate with all the participants of the meeting. It has been reported that Prime Minister Modi called the meeting to discuss a plan for the next phase of vaccination starting May 1 in which all above 18 years of age have been allowed to take the jab.

Till now, Indian drug regulators have approved two vaccines, `Covidshield` manufactured by Serum Institute in India (SII) and `Covaxin` by Bharat Biotech, for use in the country.

Drug regulators also approved Russian`s `Sputnik V` as the third vaccine marketed in the country by Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories. Other vaccines manufactured by global giants are also expected to be allowed in the country.

On Monday during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 was taken.

Prime Minister Modi had also held discussions with doctors and representatives of pharma companies in separate meetings.

India registered 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) morning.

As per the official figures, there were also 1,54,761 coronavirus recoveries between Monday and Tuesday morning. India now has a total of 1,53,21,089 COVID-19 infections, of which, 20,31,977 are active cases. The country has so far witnessed 1,80,530 coronavirus-related fatalities.

