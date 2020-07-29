Rajnath Singh welcomes Rafale fighters, warns China and Pakistan against threatening India's territorial integrity

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday welcomed the Rafale fighter jets, after its landing in India, and gave a stern warning to China and Pakistan saying that if anyone should be worried about the Indian Air Force's (IAF) new capability it should be those who want to threaten the territorial integrity.

The first batch India's five incoming Rafale fighters landed at the Ambala Air Force base at around 3.14 pm amid a ceremonial welcome and unprecedented security. The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on July 27 and covered a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Defence Minister said, "I would like to add, if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity."

Singh also took a jibe at the Congress saying that the fighter jets were purchased when they fully met the operational requirements of the IAF and the baseless allegations against the procurement have already been answered. "The Rafale jets were purchased when they fully met the operational requirements of the IAF. The baseless allegations against this procurement have already been answered and settled," he tweeted.

Lauding the Rafale fighters, he said, "This aircraft has very good flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world. Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "The Rafale jets were purchased only because PM Narendra Modi took the right decision to get these aircraft through an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France after the long-pending procurement case for them could not progress. I thank him for his courage and decisiveness."

He also thanked the French Government, Dassault Aviation and other French companies for the timely delivery of the aircraft and its weapons, in the midst of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. "I also thank the French Government, Dassault Aviation and other French companies for ensuring the timely delivery of the aircraft and its weapons, despite the severe restrictions posed by COVID pandemic," he tweeted.

With the touchdown of the Rafale fighter jets, the Defence Minister said, "The Birds have landed safely in Ambala." He also congratulated the IAF, adding that the Rafale fighter jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in nation's military history and will revolutionise the capabilities of the IAF.

"The touch down of Rafale combat aircraft in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircraft will revolutionise the capabilities of the IAF. I congratulate the IAF on a professionally executed ferry. I am sure that 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows, will continue to live up to their motto of "Udayam Ajasram". I am extremely happy that IAF’s combat capability has got a timely boost," he tweeted.

The Defence Minister also shared a video of touchdown of Rafale fighters at the Ambala IAF airbase.

Soon after entering the Indian airspace earlier, the incoming Rafales jets exchanged greetings with the Indian Naval warship INS Kolkata situated in the Western Arabian Sea. News agency ANI shared an audio clip in which the warship can be heard welcoming the fighter jets as they enter the Indian Ocean.

The Aero leader of the Rafale contingent then thanked the warship and said, "Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding the sea". The audio goes on as follows: ''INS Kolkata: May you touch the sky with glory, happy'' Aero Leader Rafale: ''Wish you fair winds, happy hunting over and out.''