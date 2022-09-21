Raju Srivastava 'brightened' our lives with laughter, humour: PM Modi condoles comedian's death

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 21, 2022) condoled the demise of renowned comedian Raju Srivastava and said that he "brightened" our lives with his laughter and humour. Taking to his official Twitter account, PM Modi also shared a picture of him with Srivastava, who died on Wednesday after more than 40 days in hospital.

"Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

Raju Srivastava, 58, had a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a Delhi hotel and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he underwent an angioplasty procedure. He had been on the ventilator since and never regained consciousness.

The artiste, who featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya" and "Baazigar", was declared dead around 10.20 am.

Raju Srivastava was one of most high-profile and experienced comics

Raju Srivastava was counted as among the most high-profile and experienced comics in the country.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party, and was also the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Raju Srivastava tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

(With agency inputs)