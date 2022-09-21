NewsLifestylePeople
LIVE Comedian Raju Srivastava's Death Latest Updates: Celebs, politicians and fans extend condolences

Raju Srivastava dies at AIIMS. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym.

Sep 21, 2022

New Delhi: Ace comedian Raju Srivastava, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi for about six long weeks ago, breathed his last on Wednesday, according to his family. He was 58. Srivastav was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym.

Many of his fans and friends thronged social media and extended condolences to the family. 

21 September 2022
12:09 PM

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurrana wrote: Rest in peace #rajusrivastava sir 

12:00 PM

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted mourning the ace comedian's death.

11:34 AM

Rajnath Singh and Arvind Kejriwal also mourned Raju Srivastava's death. 

11:26 AM

Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav extended his condolences and said: It's regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family with his talent & hard work; created his presence in the world. Very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP

11:25 AM

Actor Rajpal Yadav is heartbroken by the news of Raju Srivastava's death. He wrote: I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can’t believe this.  #RajuSrivastav #RIP

11:23 AM

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways condoled the demise of Raju Srivastava. He tweeted: Anguished to hear about the demise of Comedy Legend Raju Srivastav Ji. An Entertainer par Excellence, his mannerisms & observational comedy truly mirrored the daily life of us Indians. My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti

