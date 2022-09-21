LIVE Comedian Raju Srivastava's Death Latest Updates: Celebs, politicians and fans extend condolences

New Delhi: Ace comedian Raju Srivastava, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi for about six long weeks ago, breathed his last on Wednesday, according to his family. He was 58. Srivastav was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym.

Many of his fans and friends thronged social media and extended condolences to the family.