Rajya Sabha Deputy chairperson election today, Harivansh Narayan Singh and Manoj Jha in fray

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha will elect its Deputy Chairman today (September 14) which is the first day of the Monsoon session. NDA`s Harivansh Narayan Singh and RJD`s Manoj Jha are in the fray for the post.

For the ruling National Democratic Alliance, BJP chief JP Nadda will move the first motion in support of Harivansh Narayan Singh while Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad will move the first motion for Manoj Jha, and voting may take place if required.

Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh filed the nomination for the post on Wednesday (September 9) as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate. Harivansh has been widely appreciated, across the party lines, for running the Rajya Sabha for the last two years.

On the other hand, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Thursday submitted his nomination as the Opposition’s joint candidate for the post. He later wrote to his fellow parliamentarians and asked them to “stand up and be counted” in front of the people of the country.

The last date for filing the nomination was September 11.

The upper house of Parliament will also pay condolence to former President Pranab Mukherjee and 18 sitting and former MPs, including Amar Singh.

The government will introduce four ordinances as bills.

This is the first parliament session after the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Therefore all safety measures have been taken to conduct the session to ensure no health risk to parliamentarians and staff.