Jaipur: The state's enthusiasm for the Rajya Sabha elections is intensifying. Apart from the BJP and Congress, independent candidates are busy making their strategy. On Tuesday (June 7), independent candidate of Rajya Sabha, Dr. Subhash Chandra thanked the leaders who supported him by holding a press conference. Independent candidate Dr. Subhash Chandra said that he has the necessary figures for victory and apart from BJP, he said he has the support of 9 MLAs.

"It is not difficult to garner the necessary support for victory. I have full faith that I will be successful in the election," he said.

Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed happiness over the support from Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal and thanked MP Hanuman Beniwal and his party for their open support. He said that Hanuman Beniwal has decided to support him as an independent candidate, it is a matter of great happiness for him.

"I have had talks with him on various issues of development. Rajasthan is the land of my ancestors, I have always participated in every program related to migrant Rajasthanis, whether it is at private level or government. After winning the election, I will raise the issue of Rajasthan prominently in the Rajya Sabha. I will do everything possible for Rajasthan," he promised.

'Some disgruntled MLAs of the government will cross-vote'

During the press conference, Dr. Subhash Chandra said that it is not difficult to collect the necessary data for victory. Because he has full support of independents and other parties. He claimed that some disgruntled MLAs of the government will also cross vote as there is internal resentment towards the government from their side.

'This is a big opportunity for Sachin Pilot'

Rajya Sabha Independent candidate Dr. Subhash Chandra, while talking to the media about the Rajya Sabha elections, said that he has a good friendship with Sachin Pilot's father. He further said that this is an opportunity for Sachin Pilot as he is quite hardworking. He claimed that if he misses the opportunity today, he won't have a chance to become the Chief Minister till 2028.

'Media Institute was not used in elections'

"I have never used my media institute in elections," Dr. Subhash Chandra said.

On the question related to the fencing of MLAs, he said that those who are afraid are doing fencing. "I have been a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana for 6 years. The people there know what work I have done there. In Haryana, the MLAs wanted me to win, so the victory was mine. If the MLAs of Rajasthan also want the same, the victory will be mine. We have not locked anyone in a hotel or any other place. Because I have no fear of any kind."

Talking to the media, Dr. Subhash Chandra said that the Rajya Sabha elections will decide which way the 2023 assembly elections will go in Rajasthan.

Dr. Subhash Chandra also commented on the merger of 6 MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party with Congress. He said that in the notification issued at the time of formation of the assembly, those MLAs belonged to the BSP, and in the new list, they are shown to be in Congress as members. Chandra said the complaint will be made to the Returning Officer.