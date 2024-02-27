Rajya Sabha Elections: How Much Salary Does MPs Get? Check Their Perks Here

Voting is currently in progress for the election of 15 Rajya Sabha seats across three states, and the outcomes are scheduled to be announced later on Tuesday evening. Out of a total of 56 MPs to be chosen, 41 have already secured victory without facing any opposition. The elected MPs will serve in the Upper House for the next six years, as these elections are conducted every two years for 33% of the seats. Do you know what is the current salary and perks that the Rajya Sabha MPs get?

Rajya Sabha MPs Salary

The Rajya Sabha members are designated to receive a salary of Rs 50,000 per month during the whole term of office. An MP can get a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 per day if he or she signs the Parliament register each day. A total of Rs 45,000 per month is given to each MP for office expenses. Out of these, Rs 15,000 is for meeting expenses on stationery items and postage, and Rs 30,000 is paid by the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha Secretariat to the person.

What Are The Perks MPs Are Entitled To?

A Member of Parliament is eligible for either license-fee-free accommodation or access to a hostel facility throughout their term. Additionally, they have the option to secure a bungalow-type residence by paying the standard license fee.

Each member is allowed a total of 34 single air travels per year for themselves and their relatives. Travel allowances are granted for official duties, including one executive class or first-class AC train pass, one and one-fourth airfare for any airline, and ₹16 per kilometre for road travel. Also, by paying a Rs 500 monthly, they can avail free medical treatment for themselves and their families.

Moreover, there are some electoral and legislative powers as well in whcih an MP can participate. These include the election for the President and Vice-President of India. He/she also shares the voting rights for selection of Speaker and Deputy-speaker of the House. An MP also participates in the decisions related to the amendment of the constitution among many perks.