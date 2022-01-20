Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra offers prayers at Tirupati

Tirumala: Rajya sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra offered prayers in the famous Hill Shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Thursday (January 20, 2022).

On his arrival at Mahadwaram of the temple, Dr. Subhash Chandra, who is also the founder of Zee Group, was accorded a warm welcome by TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharmareddy among other officials.

After his Darshan, Dr. Chandra was rendered 'Vedaseervachanam' by Vedic Pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Additional EO offered Theertha Prasadams and 2022 TTD Diary and Calendar of Lord Balaji to the visiting dignitary. Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed his happiness, gratitude and appreciated TTD's work towards Hindu dharma prachar.