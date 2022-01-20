हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dr. Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra offers prayers at Tirupati

Dr. Subhash Chandra offered prayers in the famous Hill Shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala today. 

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra offers prayers at Tirupati

Tirumala: Rajya sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra offered prayers in the famous Hill Shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Thursday (January 20, 2022).

On his arrival at Mahadwaram of the temple, Dr. Subhash Chandra, who is also the founder of Zee Group, was accorded a warm welcome by TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharmareddy among other officials. 

After his Darshan, Dr. Chandra was rendered 'Vedaseervachanam' by Vedic Pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Additional EO offered Theertha Prasadams and 2022 TTD Diary and Calendar of Lord Balaji to the visiting dignitary. Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed his happiness, gratitude and appreciated TTD's work towards Hindu dharma prachar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dr. Subhash ChandraRajya Sabha MPSri Venkateswara Swamy templeTirupatiTirumala
Next
Story

Arunachal missing teen: Indian Army seeks Chinese counterpart's help, Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Must Watch

PT5M16S

What did Keshav Prasad Maurya say on Zee News's Opinion Poll?