Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra inaugurates annual fair at Agroha Dham

Hisar: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra on Wednesday (October 20) inaugurated the annual fair at Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima in Agroha, the ancient capital of Maharaja Agrasen. Devotees gathered from various places to attend the fair.

Chandra, the chief guest of the programme, kicked off the event by hoisting the flag. Several decisions in the social interest were taken at the convention.

During the event, Chandra said that Agroha Dham is working for the welfare of the society following the policies and thinking of Maharaj Agrasen.

Yesterday, Dr Chandra inaugurated several projects in the villages - Adampur, Sadalpur, and Adampur Mandi - he has adopted under Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana.

He addressed various events organised throughout the day in the villages where he called upon the farmers to adopt organic farming for good income and health.

He kicked off the ‘Krishi Kranti’ programme of the Subhash Chandra Foundation. About one thousand farmers were associated with the campaign who will work towards organic farming.

Chandra also laid the foundation of Dharamshala in Sadalpur village. After this, he addressed the women while participating in the nutrition campaign programme in Dharamshala of Adampur's Vyapar Mandal.

Chandra also reached Nandishala Gaushala in Adampur village and participated in a programme. He laid the foundation of the shed which is to be built in ‘gaushala’.

Live TV