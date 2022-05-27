Mumbai: Yuvraj Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, scion of the Kolhapur throne, on Friday (May 27) withdrew from the Rajya Sabha race, citing `self-respect` and to prevent `horse-trading`, said an agency report. The 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj attacked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "not honouring" his word to support his solo candidature and insisting that he (Sambhajiraje) should first join Shiv Sena before getting a ticket.

Sambhajiraje, who was hoping to contest as an independent with the support of the extra votes of various parties and independents, said that his decision arose out of `self-respect`, to prevent `horse-trading` and concern for the masses who are his real strength, IANS report said.

With a tinge of disappointment in his voice, Sambhajiraje said, "For me, the RS seat is not the concern... The welfare of the masses is more important for me... I will go on a statewide tour to strengthen the idea of `Swarajya` now and see my strength."

The scion of the Kolhapur throne reportedly said that two Sena MPs had met him in a five-star hotel recently to discuss the issue and conveyed the CM`s desire that he should become a Shiv Sena member and the party would immediately nominate him for the RS.

"I made it clear that I wish to contest as an independent and will not join any party for the RS ticket... Now, I shall have nothing to do with the RS elections," IANS quoted Sambhajiraje as saying. He also made it clear that he had no `angst or ill-will` against any party as they all had their respective agendas to pursue and he respected their stand.

Sena MP Arvind Sawant, however, denied Sambhajiraje`s allegations against the CM and blamed him for not accepting Sena`s offer and missing a `great opportunity, adding "He was earlier an NCP member then what prevented him from joining Sena... You stick to your views, we stand by our opinions."

A few days ago, the Chhatrapati had announced his plans to contest the RS polls solo with the backing of all other parties like the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, smaller parties and independents.

Though most parties kept silent, the Shiv Sena was prepared to offer him a ticket with a pre-condition that he should join the party as it wanted to increase its tally in the Upper House of Parliament. Last week, the Sena is said to have invited him to the CM`s residence to tie the `Shiv Bandhan` and join the party, but Sambhajiraje spurned the offer.

A day later, CM Thackeray finalised the name of Shiv Sena Kolhapur District President Sanjay Pawar, who - along with Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut - filled their RS nomination papers on Thursday.

Congress' Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole said it desired Sambhajiraje to enter the Rajya Sabha and whether he is an MP or not, the Congress will always stand with him.

BJP Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar, however, slammed the Shiv Sena for `insulting and humiliating` Sambhajiraje and said the people of the state will not forgive them.

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar file papers for Rajya Sabha polls

Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar filed nomination papers as Shiv Sena candidates for the coming Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday in the presence of senior leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat and other ministers were present as the two filed their papers at the Legislative Assembly.

Sanjay Pawar, who heads the Shiv Sena's Kolhapur district unit, is contesting a parliamentary election for the first time. Raut asserted that the MVA will win four of the six seats from Maharashtra.

MVA constituents Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have the votes to get one candidate each elected separately, but together they can get another candidate elected to the Upper House of Parliament. Banking on the collective strength of the MVA, the Sena has put its hat in the ring for a sixth seat.

BJP can win third RS seat if leadership asks: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has claimed that his party can field a third candidate for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections and win that seat too if the central leadership instructed.

Patil told reporters, "If the central leadership instructs us, we will field a third candidate and win that seat as well. Going by the strength in the Assembly, two candidates of BJP can win easily."

A candidate will need a quota of 42 votes to win. The BJP has enough votes to win two seats on its own. Ruling alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have the votes to get one candidate each elected separately, but together they can get another candidate elected to the Upper House of Parliament. Banking on this arithmetic, the Sena has decided to field two candidates in the election.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. The strength of other parties is as follows: Shiv Sena 55, NCP 53, Congress 44, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi three, Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party two each, MNS, CPM, Peasants and Workers Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Swabhimani Party, Jansurajya Shakti and Krantikari Shetkari Party one each. There are 13 Independents, while one seat is vacant.

Notably, the last date for filing nominations is May 31 and the scrutiny of papers will take place on June 1. Nominations can be withdrawn till June 3, while polling will be held on June 10 and results will be announced on the same day.

