Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762887
NewsIndia
PM MODI

Rajya Sabha Session Live Updates: PM Modi Emphasizes On Development; Counters Opposition

PM Modi is all set to address the Rajya Sabha at around 12 noon. In Parliament, PM Modi is going to take part in the discussion on the motion of  thanks to the President's Address.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajya Sabha Session Live Updates: PM Modi Emphasizes On Development; Counters Opposition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is all set to address the Rajya Sabha at around 12 noon. In Parliament, PM Modi is going to take part in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Earlier, PM Modi responded to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha and said that the people have given his government a mandate for stability and continuity for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criterion.

Here are the live updates on the Lok Sabha:


12: 35 PM Opposition MPs raised slogans of 'LoP ko bolne do' at the time when PM Narendra Modi was speaking in Rajya Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President's Address.  Modi alleged that the LoP was not allowed to speak.

12: 30 PM  Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said, "The next five years are to ensure saturation of basic facilities and for the fight against poverty. This country will emerge victorious against poverty in the next five years."

12:20 PM While addressing Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said that the next five years to ensure the saturation of basic facilities and for the fight against poverty. Based on the past 10 years of experience, Modi said, "This country will emerge victorious against poverty in the next five years."

12:15 PM: In Parliament, PM Modi said, "In the last two-two and a half days, around 70 MPs participated in this discussion. I express gratitude to all of you MPs in enriching this discussion on the President's Address."

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal woman seeks action against those who filmed beating
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Rahul Gandhi's Ayodhya 'Claim'!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of Rahul's 'Hindu' speech
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu Temple Vandalised In Jammu Kashmir's Reasi
DNA Video
DNA: What's in the new law?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Boom' in Indian wedding Industry!
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence