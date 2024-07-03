Rajya Sabha Session Live Updates: PM Modi Emphasizes On Development; Counters Opposition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is all set to address the Rajya Sabha at around 12 noon. In Parliament, PM Modi is going to take part in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Earlier, PM Modi responded to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha and said that the people have given his government a mandate for stability and continuity for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criterion.

12: 35 PM Opposition MPs raised slogans of 'LoP ko bolne do' at the time when PM Narendra Modi was speaking in Rajya Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President's Address. Modi alleged that the LoP was not allowed to speak.

12: 30 PM Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said, "The next five years are to ensure saturation of basic facilities and for the fight against poverty. This country will emerge victorious against poverty in the next five years."

12:20 PM While addressing Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said that the next five years to ensure the saturation of basic facilities and for the fight against poverty. Based on the past 10 years of experience, Modi said, "This country will emerge victorious against poverty in the next five years."

12:15 PM: In Parliament, PM Modi said, "In the last two-two and a half days, around 70 MPs participated in this discussion. I express gratitude to all of you MPs in enriching this discussion on the President's Address."