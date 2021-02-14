Rakesh Tikait to attend 7 'mahapanchayats' in three states to intensify farmers' protest movement

New Delhi: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will join the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra to rally support for the ongoing farmers' protest against the three new farm laws.

BKU's media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said that Rakesh Tikait's meetings with the farmers of the three states is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's outreach programme.

The Kisan Mahapanchayat will start from Sunday scheduled in Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa and Hisar districts of Haryana, in Rajasthan's Sikar and Maharashtra's Akola. These meetings will begin on February 14 and will culminate on February 23.

Meanwhile, Tikait who has been leading the protests at Ghazipur border said the farmers won't end their movement until their demands are met.

Further on Saturday, Tikait demanded power connections for AC and coolers at farmers' protest sites. "The summer season would soon be setting in and farmers require AC and coolers to stay put at the protest site. The government should provide power connections at the site or else we have to install generators," IANS quoted him as saying.

While, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that his government is planning to bring a law under which protesters will have to pay for the damage to public properties during any protest. He was addressing the media after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws.

The three laws are - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

