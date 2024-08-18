Raksha Bandhan Gift Form Yogi Government, Offers Free Buses Services To Women

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a special gift for women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, allowing them to travel in all state roadway buses without charge across Uttar Pradesh on August 19. This benefit will apply to all categories of buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh government, including ordinary, contracted and AC buses.

The free travel service will be available from midnight on August 18 to midnight on August 19.

As per the information, 60 additional buses will operate from Soharab Gate and 75 from Bhansali and buses will run on local routes only. The instructions have also been given to deploy additional buses on routes with higher passenger demand. Reportedly, women can travel free of charge on 90 CNG and 35 electric buses.

According to reports, bus services from Bhainsali started at 5:30 AM on Sunday, August 18. The buses will run every half hour to Bijnor and Najibabad until 9 PM, while, services to Shamli will continue until 8:30 PM. Additionally, buses will operate in every 40 minutes on the Meerut-Delhi route via expressway.