Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779521https://zeenews.india.com/india/raksha-bandhan-gift-form-yogi-government-offers-free-buses-services-to-women-2779521.html
NewsIndia
RAKSHA BANDHAN

Raksha Bandhan Gift Form Yogi Government, Offers Free Buses Services To Women

The free travel service will be available from midnight on August 18 to midnight on August 19.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Raksha Bandhan Gift Form Yogi Government, Offers Free Buses Services To Women

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a special gift for women on the occasion of  Raksha Bandhan,  allowing them to travel in all state roadway buses without charge across Uttar Pradesh on August 19. This benefit will apply to all categories of buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh government, including ordinary, contracted and AC buses.

The free travel service will be available from midnight on August 18 to midnight on August 19.

As per the information, 60 additional buses will operate from Soharab Gate and 75 from Bhansali and buses will run on local routes only. The instructions have also been given to deploy additional buses on routes with higher passenger demand. Reportedly, women can travel free of charge on 90 CNG and 35 electric buses.

According to reports, bus services from Bhainsali started at 5:30 AM on Sunday, August 18. The buses will run every half hour to Bijnor and Najibabad until 9 PM, while, services to Shamli will continue until 8:30 PM. Additionally, buses will operate in every 40 minutes on the Meerut-Delhi route via expressway.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge
DNA Video
DNA: Danger of new virus in the world, reaches Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there 'microplastic' in your salt and sugar? Revealed in the report
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape case -- 5000 people attacked hospital to destroy evidence?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's advice to Bangladesh from Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Prince's life in danger! But Why?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch exclusive ground report from LoC on Independence Day