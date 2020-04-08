Ram Mandir trust releases its logo on Hanuman Jayanti in Ayodhya

New Delhi: The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released its official logo on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Ayodhya on Wednesday (April 8) without any fanfare, according to a statement by the Trust.

The logo has a photograph of the sun with a photograph of Lord Ram encircled with the logo in Sanskrit language stating "Ramo vigrahavan dharmah" (Lord Rama is the embodiment of religion).

Notably, Lord Hanuman also finds a place in the logo which is in red, yellow and saffron.

Earlier on February 20, Ayodhya Ram Temple trust board members had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to visit Ayodhya, after the Trust met for the first time.

With Trust board president Nritya Gopal Das, VHP leader Champat Rai, who was elected as the trust's general secretary, had met the Prime Minister along with treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri.

Notably, the 15-member trust was constituted by the Modi government, after the Supreme Court's verdict on November 9 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case which settled the long-festering religious issue.

In its first meeting on Wednesday, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, elected Nitya Gopal Das as its president, Champat Rai General Secretary, while Swami Govind Dev Giri was named as its Treasurer.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran is the head of the Board of Trustees. Other members of the trust are Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.