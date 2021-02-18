Ram Mandir trust runs out of locker space, asks people ‘not to donate silver bricks’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-mandated Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of Ram Temple in the holy city of Ayodhya, on Thursday (February 18) asked donors not to donate silver bricks anymore as the bank lockers overflow.

The trust revealed that they have received over four quintal (400 Kgs) of silver bricks from donors all over the country and it has been a difficult task to store these.

“People from all across the country are sending silver bricks for use in the construction of the temple. We now have way too many silver bricks and as our bank lockers are overflowing we worry about the safety of these donationations,” said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The General Secretary further requested the donors to donate in cash, if they want to. As the construction is at a very initial stage and does not require such metal right now.

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panvhmi, the trust initiated building of the foundation for the temple.

Meanwhile, As per the reports the donations for the construction of the temple have crossed Rs 1500 crore.

Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said that an amount of Rs 1,511 crore has been deposited in the account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra so far.

“For the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the whole nation is donating funds. We aim to reach 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families across the country during our donation drive. We are conducting the donation drive from January 15 and it will continue till Feb 27," Giri said.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is conducting a mass contribution campaign for the construction of the long-awaited grand temple in Ayodhya. This campaign began on January 15 and will go on till February 27.

Two years back, on November 9, a five-judge of the Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

