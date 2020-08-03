Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' rituals begin in Ayodhya with 'Gauri Ganesh puja'

The rituals preceding Ram temple's 'bhoomi pujan', scheduled to take place on Wednesday (August 5), started in Ayodhya on Monday (August 3) with 'Gauri Ganesh' puja.

The three-day rituals will culminate with the 'bhoomi pujan' that will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. It is to be noted that Ganesh puja is considered auspicious for all major occasions in the Hindu religion.

The 'puja' started at 8.a.m with chanting of mantras by 11 priests while 'Ramayana path' were held in various other temples. The 'Gauri Ganesh' puja was done by priests from Kashi, Kanchi and Delhi.

In a related development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has received invitiation from Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teeth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai to attend the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony on Wednesday. Maurya was closely involved in Ram temple movement.

Meanwhile, Northern Railways has announced that the first phase of the new modern railway station in Ayodhya will be completed by June 2021. It is to be noted that the station will be built on the theme of Ram temple and will be equipped with all modern facilities.

Northern Railways General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said that in the first phase, the work of platform number 1,2, the work of verandah, stairs and passage and the construction of the premises will be completed. Chaudhary said that the construction of this station was approved in 2017-18 and it will cost about Rs 104 crore to build it. He said that the work of the first phase of Ayodhya station will be completed by June 2021.