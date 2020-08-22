Ram Vilas Paswan calls out pharma company for flouting labelling, packaging norms; distributor booked

New Delhi: A pharmaceutical company has been booked for not writing price, expiry dates, and product information on its medicines. Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan decided to take action against the drug distributor's from Andhra Pradesh after receiving numerous complaints.

The Cabinet Minister directed the authorities concerned to register a case against the company. Also, its warehouse was raided and all the goods were seized on his instructions.

According to information, Paswan had heard that the mentioned drug company was rigging important information on medicines. The medicine in question is Seder OM.

On verifying the complain, it was found to be clearly violating the rules. The manufacturer's name, expiry date and helpline number were not written on the medicine. The size of the letters was also smaller than the prescribed 1 mm, making it unreadable.

After this, Paswan directed the Department of Legal Metrology to lodge an FIR against the drug distributor in Guntur (Andhra Pradesh).

The drug makers warehouse was raided and all the packets were confiscated. Paswan said that it is mandatory to write the producer's name, expiry date, MRP and other important information on the product. If people do not see this information on a product, they can file a complaint.

As per the rules, the essential information on any product should be clear and readable in bold. Information related to the product should be written in thick and clear letters covering upto 40% of the product label or sticker. Information such as MRP, expiry date, date of manufacture, name of the manufacturer, should be given.

Customers can register complains to the department concerned through consumer app or helpline number.