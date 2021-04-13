Ramadan 2021: Ramzan crescent moon sighted in Kashmir, fasting to begin from tomorrow

This year, Ramadan begins on April 14, a Wednesday, and ends on May 12, which is a Wednesday. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam.

It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation.

As mentioned earlier, fasting is a must for all adult Muslims, unless someone is sick, is travelling, is having their menstrual cycle, is pregnant, diabetic, or elderly. During this time, the pre-dawn meal is referred to as ‘suhur‘ or ‘sehri‘, and the feast that happens after a fast is broken at night is called ‘iftar‘.

Earlier on Sunday, the moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia said that the first fast of the month of Ramadan (Ranzan) will be on Tuesday, April 13, while Taraweeh will begin on April 12 after Isha prayers.

The moon, which is used to establish the beginning of the Ramadan month, was not visible on Sunday and that observation committees would meet again on Monday night.

Ramadan lasts for a full moon cycle, which is usually 29 or 30 days. The duration of the moon sighting is fixed. Nearly millions of Muslims across the world would observe the second Ramadan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.