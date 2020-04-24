Ramadan 2020: Try these delicious Sehri and Iftar recipes at home this Ramzan

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan is here. Muslims across the globe observe a 30-day fast, known as Rozas and praying for forgiveness. Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

All those who are fasting during the daytime and are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping the fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.

Therefore, before sunrise (Sehri) and sunset (Iftar) are extremely important time slots for those observing Rozas. So now it is time to quickly help our readers with some delicious and easy-to-make Sehri and Iftar recipes.

People celebrate the festival lavishly by wearing new clothes, offering Namaz, eating together after sunset and greeting 'Ramazan Mubarak' which completes on the day of Eid!

Here's wishing Ramzan Mubarak to all our readers!