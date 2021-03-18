Ramayan actor Arun Govil joins BJP ahead of five Assembly polls

New Delhi: Actor Arun Govil famous for his portrayal as Lord Ram in Ramayana TV series, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (March 17, 2021) at its party office in Delhi.

The TV series was so successful that it made actors Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, who plays "Sita", and Sunil Lahri, who essayed Lakshman, overnight stars.

Govil started his career in Bollywood in 1977 with Tarachand Barjatya’s “Paheli”, which he followed up with other hits like 'Sawan Ko Aane Do' and 'Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin'.

The actor joins the BJP ranks just ahead of the schedules assembly elections in four states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry.

(This is a developing news, the copy will be updated soon )