हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramayan

Ramayan actor Arun Govil joins BJP ahead of five Assembly polls

Actor Arun Govil, famous for his portrayal as Lord Ram in Ramayana TV series, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its party office in Delhi.

Ramayan actor Arun Govil joins BJP ahead of five Assembly polls

New Delhi: Actor Arun Govil famous for his portrayal as Lord Ram in Ramayana TV series, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (March 17, 2021) at its party office in Delhi.

The TV series was so successful that it made actors Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, who plays "Sita", and Sunil Lahri, who essayed Lakshman, overnight stars.

Govil started his career in Bollywood in 1977 with Tarachand Barjatya’s “Paheli”, which he followed up with other hits like 'Sawan Ko Aane Do' and 'Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin'.

The actor joins the BJP ranks just ahead of the schedules assembly elections in four states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry.

(This is a developing news, the copy will be updated soon )

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RamayanArun GovilBJP
Next
Story

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait demands COVID-19 vaccination for protesting farmers

Must Watch

PT12M29S

BJP leaders' delegation will meet Chief Election Officer