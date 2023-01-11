topStoriesenglish
Ramdev reveals ‘secret’ behind Rahul Gandhi’s T-Shirt bravery in chilling cold

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Baba Ramdev said that Rahul Gandhi is wearing an inner under the T-shirt, there is no need to wear more clothes in the cold. 

Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi wearing only a T-shirt during Bharat Jodo Yatra amid the bone-chilling winter prevailing in the country is among the most talked about topics these days. On many occasions, he himself has joked about his T-shirt and that he will make a video on how to tackle winter in a T-shirt after the yatra ends. Now Yoga guru Swami Baba Ramdev jokingly took a jibe at it and said that Rahul Gandhi is wearing an inner inside the T-shirt, so he does not feel cold. He said that through this yatra he is trying to get his lost political legacy.

Baba Ramdev said this to reporters after sending two trucks full of relief material to help the affected families in Joshimath. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Baba Ramdev said that Rahul Gandhi is wearing an inner under the T-shirt, there is no need to wear more clothes in the cold. Whether it is cold or hot, we have worn only two clothes throughout our life. Rahul Gandhi wants to get his lost political legacy through this journey, it is everyone's democratic right.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement about ascetic and priest, Ramdev advised that such statements tarnish his image. The way he is talking about uniting India, he should avoid making such statements as it breaks India. 

Rahul Gandhi's lack of layers of winter clothing has left many bewildered. Previously, when asked about Rahul Gandhi's trademark white t-shirt, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "He is armored in truth. God will keep him safe."

