Ranchi court awards life imprisonment to 11 convicts in gangrape case of law student

Ranchi: A Ranchi court on Monday (March 2) awarded life imprisonment to all 11 convicts in the gangrape case of a law student. The 11 convicts are Kuldeep Urao, Sunil Urao, Sandeep Tirkey, Ajay Munda, Rajan Urao, Naveen Oraon, Basant Kashyap, Ravi Oraon, Rohit Oraon, Sunil Munda, Rishi Oraon.

Ahead of the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence today, additional security arrangements were made in the civil court premises.

The case was registered at Kanke police station against 12 persons under Section 376D (intercourse by member of a hospital with any woman in that hospital), 366 (kidnapping or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 379 (theft), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the woman reported about the incident on November 27.

One of the accused was later found to be a juvenile and his case is pending with the juvenile justice board.

The student of Ranchi`s National Law University was gang-raped on November 26 last year when she was returning to the college with her boyfriend on a scooty. They sought a lift from a car after their scooty ran short of fuel. Eight youths abducted her and took her to a secluded place. The youths also called their friends and all of them then raped her.

The victim had lodged the complaint at Kanke police station on November 27. The Police had detained 16 people and 12 of them confessed their crime.

Notably, the forensic report had also confirmed that the girl was raped by 12 people.