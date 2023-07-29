Ranchi: ‘Nitish Kumar Can Join NDA Anytime’, PM Modi’s Minister Makes Shock Claim

Ramdas Athawale, a minister in the Modi government, is always in the news for his controversial statements. He has once again made headlines for his startling claim on Nitish Kumar joining the NDA. He said that Nitish Kumar can join the NDA anytime and he is ours. He also praised Nitish Kumar for the development work done in Bihar. He made this claim while talking to the media in Patna.

The claim on Nitish Kumar

Ramdas Athawale was asked by journalists if Nitish Kumar would be accepted if he initiates to join the NDA again. Athawale said that he has been with us before and he can join us anytime. He said that he appeals to Nitish Kumar not to go to the Mumbai meeting.



Ramdas Athawale is in Bihar for various programmes. He also visited Munger. Ramdas praised Nitish Kumar for the development work done in Bihar. He said that he had gone to Munger a day ago. There has been good work done in Bihar in roads and other areas. The development work done in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar can be easily seen. He said that when he had come to Bihar a long time ago, the roads were not good in Bihar. But now a lot of good work is being done in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

The previous controversial statements

Ramdas Athawale has not made such a claim for the first time. He often makes controversial statements on various issues. Earlier, he had made a controversial statement on Hindu-Muslim issues. He had said that if Muslims are harassed in the country, then Hindus will also suffer. He had said that if 20 houses of Muslims are closed due to disturbance, then 70 houses of Hindus will also be closed. He had said that this will harm everyone. He had made this statement in reference to the violence in Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

He had also made a controversial statement on girls’ marriage age. He had advocated for reducing the marriage age of girls to 16 years. He had said that instead of increasing the marriage age of girls, the central government should reduce it. He had given a logic for this, saying that girls’ physical development is faster than boys’. He had said that keeping this in mind, the marriage age of girls should be reduced to 16 years.