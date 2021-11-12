हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Habibganj

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station is the new name for Habibganj Railway Station

The new station has been re-developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station is the new name for Habibganj Railway Station
Image: Twitter/Ministry of Railways

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station is the new name for Habibganj Railway StationThe Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal will be renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, a circular said. The new station will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on November 15. The redeveloped station in Bhopal has been built on a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Rani Kamlapati was married to a Gond ruler and she was a protector of the state when her husband died.

READ | PM Narendra Modi to dedicate country's first world-class railway station in Bhopal on Nov 15

This renaming is also in accordance with the Indian government’s decision to celebrate November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in remembrance of Birsa Munda.

The government has planned a week-long celebration for the proud legacy of Scheduled Tribes in India. The Gond community forms a big chunk of the Scheduled Tribes population. 

