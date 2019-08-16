close

Rape accused ex-MLA Kuldeep Sengar features in Independence Day posters in Unnao

A photograph of Uttar Pradesh MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Sengar was seen in an Independence Day greetings published in a local newspaper.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

In the advertisement on Thursday, Sengar`s photo appeared alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily.

The advertisement wishing the local people on Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan was given by the Ugu Panchayat chairman and advocate Anuj Kumar Dikshit. It also carried a photograph of Sengar`s wife who is the zila panchayat chairperson.

As the controversy over Sengar`s photograph surrounded the political circles, Dikshit said: "Sengar is an MLA of our area that is why his photo is there. Till the time he is our MLA his photo can be put up. I am not a member of any political party and what they say, does not concern me. I have not mentioned any party in the advertisement."

Sengar had been charged with the rape of a minor girl in 2018 and is presently in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

A Delhi court had framed charges against Sengar in the rape case. He has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the victim`s father.

Another case was registered against the former BJP leader after the victim met with a deadly accident last month. He was later expelled from the party.

 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUnnaoex-BJP MLAKuldeep Singh Sengarposters
