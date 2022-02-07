Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted furlough for 21 days

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving a life term in jail in Haryana, was on Monday (February 7, 2022) granted a furlough for 21 days.

According to reports, he has been asked to stay at his farmhouse in Gurugram and won't be allowed to visit Sirsa.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is currently lodged in a Rohtak jail after his conviction in the cases of rape and murder.

(More details awaited)

