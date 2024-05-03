Advertisement
HASSAN SEX SCANDAL

'Raped Me At Gunpoint, Made Videos...': JD(S) Worker Makes Shocking Allegations Against Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal is the candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. He left the nation on a diplomatic passport for Germany following the April 26 polls.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 03, 2024, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Based on a complaint from a party worker, the Criminal Investigation Department has filed a rape case against JD(S) leader and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna for Hassan Lok Sabha. The department is looking into allegations of sexual abuse against Revanna. After a JD(S) employee from Hassan filed a complaint against Prajwal, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, the CID booked  him.

In addition to the rape allegations, the CID used sections against Prajwal related to voyeurism, disrobing, filming, and photographing while threatening the complainant. The woman accused Prajwal of raping her at gunpoint and recording the encounter on his cell phones, according to the complaint. 

She claimed Prajwal had taken her to the MP quarters and committed the crime at gunpoint, threatening to kill her and her husband if she told anyone what he had done. The accused allegedly forced her to satisfy his lust whenever he wanted, and threatened to make her video public if she didn't comply.

Prajwal is accused of sexually abusing several women. The state government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into the case. Scores of explicit video clips allegedly showing the 33-year-old MP sexually abusing several women have surfaced in recent days.

Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance's candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, where polling took place on April 26, after which he left the country on a diplomatic passport.

The JD(S) joined the NDA in September of last year. The JD(S) leadership has suspended Prajwal from the party.
 

