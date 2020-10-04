हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
hathras case

Rapes can be prevented if daughters taught good 'sanskaar': BJP MLA Surendra Singh

In the aftermath of the brutal gang-rape of a teenage girl in Hathras, BJP MLA from Ballia has claimed that rapes can be stopped if girls are taught 'sanskaar'. 

Rapes can be prevented if daughters taught good 'sanskaar': BJP MLA Surendra Singh
(Screengrab from ANI video)

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the brutal gang-rape of a teenage girl in Hathras, BJP MLA from Ballia has claimed that rapes can be stopped if girls are taught 'sanskaar'. 

In a video released by ANI on Twitter, the legislator is heard saying that it is every parent`s 'dharma' to raise their young daughters in a cultured environment and teach them to behave decently.

He said in Hindi, "Yeh ghatnaye keval sanskaar se ruk sakti hain, shashan aur talwar se rukne wala nahin hain. Sabhi mata-pita ka dharm hai ki woh apni jawan aur yuvti beti ko ek sanskari vaatavaran mein shaalin vyavhaar karne ka tareeka sikhana chahiye."

Which roughly translates to: "Such incidents can only be stopped by good values, and not by governance or sword. It is every parent`s dharma to raise their young daughters in a cultured environment and teach them to behave decently."

WATCH:

"If it is the government`s 'dharma' to provide protection, it is the family`s 'dharma' to teach good values to their children. It is only the combination of government and good values that can make the country beautiful," he said.

In Hathras, a 19-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men. She was admitted to Delhi`s Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after the incident where she succumbed to her injuries. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

Read | Hathras gang-rape: Victim's family refuses to undergo narco-test; this is what they said

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has recommended the CBI investigation into Hathras gang-rape and murder case, the Chief Minister's office stated on Saturday (October 3). CM Adityanath also said that his government was determined to ensure the harshest punishment for those guilty in the entire incident.

Also read | Case against Swara, Digvijaya, others for disclosing Hathras victim's identity, if rape proved: NCW

On Friday, CM Yogi suspended Hathras SP and four other policemen over the incident. The action was taken on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report of the SIT which was constituted by the chief minister to probe into the case of alleged murder and gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras.

