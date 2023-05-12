Rare 'Alligator Gar' Fish Found During Cleanliness Drive In Srinagar's Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) discovered a rare type of fish known as a "Alligator Gar" for the first time during the ongoing cleaning of famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. The 'Alligator Gar' fish is native to North America and is distinguished by its crocodile-like head and razor-sharp teeth. Masood Ahmad, an expert from the J&K LCMA's research and monitoring department, stated that the discovered fish will be analysed with the assistance of fisheries and SKUAST-K's fisheries department. "We will seek assistance from the fisheries department and SKUAST-K to determine the effects of this type of fish on our existing fish species within Dal Lake," he said.

Videos of the rare fish discovered during the Dal Lake cleaning went viral on social media, where the fish was displayed and exhibited. Many netizens expressed surprise, claiming that the fish type is an invasive species that poses a threat to aquatic life.

Also Read: Jamaat-E-Islami Terror Funding Case: NIA Carries Out Searches In J&K's Baramulla, Budgam

According to experts from the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology Kashmir, the fish seen in Dal Lake is an alligator gar fish, which has been seen for the first time in Kashmir. "This fish is not harmful, but we don't have any research on it because it is the first time it has been seen here in Dal Lake," they explained.

They reported seeing grass carp fish in Dal Lake in 2016. "Later, our team also found another in Mansbal Lake, but this alligator gar has been heard for the first time in Kashmir," he said, adding, "We will look into how and where it came here in Kashmir and how long it has been here." They stated that proper research will be conducted to determine how it got here and whether it is dangerous to the local fish varieties in Kashmir.