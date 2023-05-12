Jamaat-E-Islami Terror Funding Case: NIA Carries Out Searches In J&K's Baramulla, Budgam

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday searched multiple locations in twin districts of Kashmir Valley on Thursday in connection with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Terror Funding. In a statement, the NIA said that in recent days, it has tightened the noose around terror funding activities by anti-India groups, while also strengthening the security apparatus in the Valley. According to the NIA, the searches took place in the districts of Budgam and Baramulla. "The NIA searched 11 locations on Thursday in the case in which the JeI is accused of engaging in separatist and secessionist activities despite being declared an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act since its proscription on February 28th, 2019." The NIA had previously charged four people in the case," according to the statement.

According to the report, the searches conducted at the homes of JeI members and sympathisers resulted in the recovery of several digital devices and incriminating material.

It went on to say that, investigations by the NIA, which had suo moto registered the case on February 5th, 2021, have revealed that JeI has been collecting money evidently for charitable purposes such as health and education promotion. "Instead, it has used the collected funds to engage in illegal activities."



According to the report, the NIA discovered that JeI members had been collecting money, both within and outside of India, through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda, and Bait-ul-Mal.

"They have been channelling funds used for violent and secessionist activities to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and others via well-organized networks of JeI cadres." According to the statement, "JeI has also been motivating Kashmiri youth and recruiting new members in J&K to join its terrorist and secessionist movement against India."