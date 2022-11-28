Rat killed after UP man ties a stone to its tail, throws it in a drain; complaint filed

New Delhi: An animal activist, Vikendra Sharma reported that a young man drowned and killed a rat. A police station receives this unusual complaint, requesting action against a young man According to the police, a man named Manoj Kumar threw a rat down a drain after tying a stone to its tail. Vikendra Sharma entered the ditch to save the rodent, which died after some time. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Alok Mishra, the accused was summoned to the police station, and the dead rat was sent to a veterinary hospital in Budaun for a forensic examination based on the complaint. The rat was sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly after the staff there refused to conduct the examination, he said.

He said action will be taken against Kumar after the forensic report is out. Mishra said since rats do not come under the category of 'animals', the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act is not applicable in this case. Legal opinion is being sorted and action will be taken accordingly, the DSP added. The case has been registered under 429, 11(1) (1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The police registered the case after Vikendra Sharma, an animal lover filed a written complaint at Sadar Kotwali police on November 24. The incident was witnessed and recorded by Vikendra Sharma. The post-mortem of the rat has been done at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) following the police complaint. The report will come in the next 4-5 days.

Animal activists Vikendra helps rat

Vikendra, an animal lover passing by, refused to do so and asked him to open the rat, he threw it into the drain. After this, Vikendra jumped into the drain and pulled out the rat. Although the rat died after a while. When Vikendra gave an application at Badaun Kotwali under the Animal Cruelty Act, the accused was taken into custody by the police. He was released after questioning. Vikendra Sharma is known as an animal lover. Vikendra is also the District President of People for Animals (PFA).

‘Will kill rats in future as well’: Manoj

Vikendra told us that when he was passing by the drain, he saw a person and some children along with him sitting near the drain. The person was tying a stone to a rat's tail and drowning it in the drain again and again. When I asked him not to do so, he threw the rat into the drain. I jumped into the drain and pulled out the rat. During this the rat was alive, but it died in a short time. When I asked that person his name, he told his name Manoj and said that he used to kill rats like this every day and will kill them in future as well, do whatever you want.

